Nov 1 (Reuters) -

* ELON MUSK SAYS TWITTER "BLUE FOR $8/MONTH" - TWEET

* ELON MUSK SAYS TWITTER BLUE "PRICE ADJUSTED BY COUNTRY PROPORTIONATE TO PURCHASING POWER PARITY" - TWEET Source text: https://bit.ly/3Dsgb1P

