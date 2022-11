Danish PM's bloc could lose majority in parliament, exit poll shows

Denmark's centre-left parties led by Social Democratic Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen could lose their majority in parliament, an exit poll by public broadcaster DR showed after Tuesday's general election.

Neither the ruling left nor the right-wing opposition looked set to win a majority, likely giving a new non-aligned centrist party led by former Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen the power to decide which of the sides forms the next government.

