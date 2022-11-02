Left Menu

SC to hear plea against CJI-designate Justice D Y Chandrachud

Get the paper books for my brother and sister Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi. We will list the matter at 12.45 pm today itself, the CJI said.Justice Chandrachud, the CJI-designate, will take oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9. PTI SJK SRY

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 12:23 IST
SC to hear plea against CJI-designate Justice D Y Chandrachud
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday decided to hear during the day a plea seeking to restrain the senior most judge, Justice D Y Chandrachud, from taking oath as the Chief Justice of India on November 9.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit said instead of Thursday, it will hear the petition at 12.45 pm when a lawyer mentioned the case for hearing on Thursday. "Get the paper books for my brother and sister (Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi). We will list the matter at 12.45 pm today itself," the CJI said.

Justice Chandrachud, the CJI-designate, will take oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022