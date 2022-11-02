SC to hear plea against CJI-designate Justice D Y Chandrachud
Get the paper books for my brother and sister Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi. We will list the matter at 12.45 pm today itself, the CJI said.Justice Chandrachud, the CJI-designate, will take oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9. PTI SJK SRY
The Supreme Court on Wednesday decided to hear during the day a plea seeking to restrain the senior most judge, Justice D Y Chandrachud, from taking oath as the Chief Justice of India on November 9.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit said instead of Thursday, it will hear the petition at 12.45 pm when a lawyer mentioned the case for hearing on Thursday. "Get the paper books for my brother and sister (Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi). We will list the matter at 12.45 pm today itself," the CJI said.
Justice Chandrachud, the CJI-designate, will take oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9.
