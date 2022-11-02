Left Menu

Security forces seize 8 IEDs in J'khand's West Singhbhum

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 02-11-2022 12:27 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 12:24 IST
Security forces seize 8 IEDs in J'khand's West Singhbhum
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces seized eight Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by CPI(Maoists) from a forest in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police, Ashutosh Shekhar on Tuesday directed security forces to launch a search operation in the forest foothill in Rengdra after receiving information that Maoists have planted IEDs in the area to target security personnel engaged in anti-Maoist operation.

In course of search operation, the security personnel recovered the eight IEDs planted in the Rengdra forest foothill, about 140 km from Ranchi.

The bomb disposal squad defused the IEDs, each weighing 1.5 kg to 2 kg, the police officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022