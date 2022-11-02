Left Menu

Bangladesh win toss, ask India to bat

Updated: 02-11-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 13:19 IST
Bangladesh win toss, ask India to bat
Team Bangladesh. (Photo- ICC Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the T20 World Cup match here on Wednesday.

Both teams made one change each.

Spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel replaced Deepak Hooda in the Indian playing XI while Soumya Sarkar made way for Shoriful Islam for Bangladesh.

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik recovered from his injury to retain his place in the side, prolonging Rishabh Pant's wait.

Teams: India: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh. Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud and Taskin Ahmed.

