Indonesia human rights body blames use of tear gas for soccer stampede

Indonesian police firing tear gas was the main trigger for a deadly soccer stampede at a stadium in East Java last month, the country's human rights commission found in a report on the incident released on Wednesday.

Commissioners from the human rights body said 135 people had died in the stampede, mostly from asphyxiation, after the match at Kanjuruhan stadium on October 1.

