Left Menu

Palestinian shot dead in car-ramming attack at West Bank checkpoint

Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian man on Wednesday after a suspected car-ramming attack at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank that left a soldier severely injured, Palestinian and Israeli officials said. In a previous incident on Sunday, a Palestinian was shot dead after he carried out a car-ramming attack against Israeli soldiers in the West Bank.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 02-11-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 14:52 IST
Palestinian shot dead in car-ramming attack at West Bank checkpoint
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian man on Wednesday after a suspected car-ramming attack at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank that left a soldier severely injured, Palestinian and Israeli officials said. The Israeli military said troops opened fire after the man approached the checkpoint between Jerusalem and the central city of Mod'in and attempted to run over an officer with his car before getting out and attacking the officer with an axe.

It did not confirm his death but Palestinian officials said they were informed by the Israeli liaison office that main, identified as 54-year-old Habbas Rayyan, had been killed. Israeli emergency services said they were treating a 20-year-old male with limb injuries who was in severe condition.

The incident, a day after an election that saw former right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu poised to return to power, follows months of tensions in the occupied West Bank with repeated clashes and raids by security forces. In a previous incident on Sunday, a Palestinian was shot dead after he carried out a car-ramming attack against Israeli soldiers in the West Bank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022