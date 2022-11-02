Seoul: North Korea fires additional 6 missiles
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea says North Korea has fired an additional six missiles off its eastern and western coasts.
South Korea's military said the launches came after it detected at least 17 missile firings by North Korea off its eastern and western coasts earlier Wednesday.
South Korea's military said one of the 17 missiles flew in the direction of a South Korean island before it landed near the sea border between the rivals. South Korea said it issued an aerial raid alert for the island.
The North Korean missile launches came as Pyongyang threatens to retaliate against ongoing South Korea-US military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korea's
- Pyongyang
- North Korean
- North Korea
- South Korean
- South Korea
ALSO READ
FACTBOX-Some of South Korea's major disasters and accidents
South Korea's Yoon declares mourning period after Halloween crush kills 151
"First-time ever" North Korean missile lands close to South Korean waters: Seoul military
South Korea: North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea hours after Pyongyang issued threats to Washington, Seoul, reports AP.
South Korea's Yoon declares mourning period after Halloween crush kills 151