Seoul: North Korea fires additional 6 missiles

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 02-11-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 15:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea says North Korea has fired an additional six missiles off its eastern and western coasts.

South Korea's military said the launches came after it detected at least 17 missile firings by North Korea off its eastern and western coasts earlier Wednesday.

South Korea's military said one of the 17 missiles flew in the direction of a South Korean island before it landed near the sea border between the rivals. South Korea said it issued an aerial raid alert for the island.

The North Korean missile launches came as Pyongyang threatens to retaliate against ongoing South Korea-US military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

