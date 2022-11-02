Nashik: Man found murdered at home

A 38-year-old government employee has been found murdered at home in the city, police said on Wednesday.

Sanjay Vasantrao Waykande, the deceased, worked with the state Water Resources Department and lived with his wife and two children in a government colony on Dindori Road, said an official.

He was alone at home for the last few days as his wife had gone to her parents' house with their children to celebrate Diwali.

When she returned on Tuesday night, she found him lying dead, the official said.

Autopsy revealed that Waykande had been strangulated.

A case of murder has been registered with Panchavati police and further probe is on, the police official said.

