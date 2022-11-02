Russia says it is still in contact with Turkey over grain deal
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it was still in contact with Turkey over the Ukraine grain deal, but that for now Russia's participation was suspended.
Russia suspended its involvement in the deal over the weekend, saying it could not guarantee safety for civilian ships crossing the Black Sea because of an attack on its fleet there.
