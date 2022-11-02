Left Menu

Russia says it is still in contact with Turkey over grain deal

Updated: 02-11-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 15:43 IST
Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it was still in contact with Turkey over the Ukraine grain deal, but that for now Russia's participation was suspended.

Russia suspended its involvement in the deal over the weekend, saying it could not guarantee safety for civilian ships crossing the Black Sea because of an attack on its fleet there.

