Odisha: Class 11 student electrocuted to death at coaching centre

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 02-11-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 16:16 IST
Odisha: Class 11 student electrocuted to death at coaching centre
A class 11 student was electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a high-tension wire at a residential coaching centre in Odisha's Kendrapara district, police said on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old boy, identified as Debi Prasad Dash, was a resident of Gopinath village in Mahakalapada block in the district.

The deceased accidentally came in contact with an 11 KV line which was hanging precariously close to the balcony of the coaching centre in Marshaghai Market on Tuesday night.

The deceased's family members have lodged an FIR against the authorities of the coaching centre alleging negligence.

The authorities of the coaching centre are being interrogated, Marshaghai police station's Inspector Jyoti Ranjan Samantaray said.

