Left Menu

BJP activist murder: NIA announces reward for info on 4 accused

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 02-11-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 16:46 IST
BJP activist murder: NIA announces reward for info on 4 accused
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is investigating the murder case of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru in Sullia, has announced a cash reward to those who provide clues regarding the whereabouts of four accused in the case.

The NIA, which has been probing case for the last two months, was not able to trace the four accused, who were members of the banned Popular Front of India.

A cash reward of Rs 5 lakh each has been announced for information regarding Mohammad Mustafa Bellare and Tufail Madikeri, while cash reward of Rs 2 lakh each has been announced for those providing clues about Ummar Farooq Sullia and Aboobakker Siddique Bellare.

People are requested to provide information on the accused to the office of the NIA, Bengaluru as per the posters released by the agency. The names of informers will be kept confidential. BJYM leader Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death by assailants near his poultry shop at Bellare in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on July 26 night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022