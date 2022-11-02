BJP activist murder: NIA announces reward for info on 4 accused

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is investigating the murder case of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru in Sullia, has announced a cash reward to those who provide clues regarding the whereabouts of four accused in the case.

The NIA, which has been probing case for the last two months, was not able to trace the four accused, who were members of the banned Popular Front of India.

A cash reward of Rs 5 lakh each has been announced for information regarding Mohammad Mustafa Bellare and Tufail Madikeri, while cash reward of Rs 2 lakh each has been announced for those providing clues about Ummar Farooq Sullia and Aboobakker Siddique Bellare.

People are requested to provide information on the accused to the office of the NIA, Bengaluru as per the posters released by the agency. The names of informers will be kept confidential. BJYM leader Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death by assailants near his poultry shop at Bellare in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on July 26 night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)