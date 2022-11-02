Putin discussed upcoming G20 summit with Indonesian president
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed an upcoming G20 summit with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in a phone call, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.
The statement did not mention whether Putin planned to attend the summit, which is set to take place this month on the Indonesian island of Bali.
