4 electrocuted after live wire falls on tractor in AP

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 02-11-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 18:45 IST
Four agriculture labourers were electrocuted and as many injured after a high-tension wire fell on their tractor in Ananthapuramu district on Wednesday.

According to police, a live wire snapped and fell on the tractor at Darga Honnur, village, about 500 KM from here when the victims were boarding it after the day's work.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital in nearby Bellary in Karnataka.

K Fakeerappa, Superintendent of Police, Anathapuramu district, said the condition of two persons was critical. Meanwhile, Rayadurgam MLA, Kapu Ramachandra Reddy in a statement said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased. The CM also directed the authorities to take necessary steps to ensure better treatment of those injured.

