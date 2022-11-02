Gurugram: 70 policemen among 155 people issued challans for violating traffic rules

Seventy policemen were among 155 people served challans during a drive against traffic violators on Wednesday here, official said. The nearly four-hour drive was conducted by the Gurugram traffic police near the police lines, police commissioner office and the local court, they said. The traffic police issued 155 challans, of which 70 offenders were policemen, including the driver assigned to an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), officials said. A senior traffic police officer said a driver assigned to an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) was found driving without the seat belt. A challan was issued to the driver who was also advised to put on the seat belt. Challans were issued to many policemen for not following the traffic rules, the officer said.

''Be it a policeman or a common citizen, action will be taken against everyone who violates the rules. A total of 155 challans were issued during our special drive and more than 50 per cent were policemen among them. ''It is necessary to follow traffic rules to stay safe,'' said Virender Singh Sangwan, DCP Traffic said.

