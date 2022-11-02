Left Menu

The owner of the factory, Sahil Garg 30, a resident of Pitampura, has been arrested, a senior police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 20:40 IST
Narela factory fire: Juvenile succumbs to burns
A 17-year-old boy, who had suffered burns in a fire at a factory in Narela area in Delhi that claimed two lives a day ago, succumbed at a hospital here, police said on Wednesday.

The owner of the factory has also been arrested in the case, they said. ''Sameer succumbed to the injuries at a hospital here. The owner of the factory, Sahil Garg (30), a resident of Pitampura, has been arrested,'' a senior police officer said.

On Tuesday morning, two people died and 18 suffered injuries after a fire broke out at a slippers manufacturing factory in Narela Industrial Area here.

The deceased were identified as Sonu Thakur (24), hailing from Bihar, and Akhil Kumar (20), a resident of Narela. Of the injured, eight were referred to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and 10 to the Safdarjung Hospital, the officials had said.

Sahil's father Krishan Garg, who owns the property, was detained on Tuesday. A case has already been registered under sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

