Following are the top stories at 9 PM: NATION DEL58 DEF-LD MISSILE India carries out maiden flight-test of ballistic missile defence interceptor New Delhi: In a significant move, India on Wednesday successfully conducted the maiden flight-test of phase-II ballistic missile defence interceptor AD-1 that is capable of engaging different types of targets. DEL68 INDIA-US-DEFENCE US remained 'watchful': US official on developments along India's border with China New Delhi: The US remained ''watchful'' over developments along India's frontier with China as it cannot take its eyes off the regional security issues, a senior American official said on Wednesday in the backdrop of the over 29-month border standoff in eastern Ladakh that has significantly frayed ties between the two neighbours.

DEL57 RJ-2NDLD PILOT Pilot says PM 'praised' Gehlot, asks party not to take this lightly Jaipur: Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot raised eyebrows Wednesday over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “praise” for CM Ashok Gehlot and also nudged his party to end the “state of indecision” over the chief minister’s post.

DEL55 ED-SOREN-2NDLD SUMMONS ED summons J'khand CM Hemant Soren in money laundering case New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning on November 3 in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state, officials said on Wednesday.

DEL67 ELECTIONS-HP-2NDLD SHAH Cong has many CM aspirants in Himachal but it's a party of 'raja-ranis': Amit Shah in poll rallies Nadaun/Dharamshala: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday took a swipe at the Congress saying it is a party of 'rajas and ranis' and even though many chief ministerial aspirants might be in the fray in Himachal Pradesh, no one will actually get a chance.

DEL50 CONG-LD JAIRAM-INTERVIEW Rahul does not like backseat driving, best suited to be Cong’s ‘ideological compass’: Jairam Ramesh Hyderabad: Rahul Gandhi does not like backseat driving or asserting his authority and his greatest value going forward will be to play the role of an “ideological compass” for the Congress, senior leader Jairam Ramesh said on Wednesday.

BOM22 GJ-LD ELA BHATT Women's rights activist Ela Bhatt passes away Ahmedabad: Renowned women's rights activist Ela Bhatt, the founder of SEWA (Self Employed Women's Association), died here on Wednesday due to age-related issues, her associates said.

BUSINESS DEL69 BIZ-CAB-LD FERTILISER Cabinet approves Rs 51,875 cr subsidy for P&K fertilisers for rabi season New Delhi: The government on Wednesday approved a subsidy of Rs 51,875 crore for phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers for the second half of 2022-23 as part of efforts to provide affordable soil nutrients to farmers.

DEL44 CAB-LD ETHANOL Govt hikes ethanol price, targets 12 pc blending in petrol next yr New Delhi: The government on Wednesday hiked the price of ethanol used for blending in petrol as it looked to raise the doping quantity to cut India's reliance on imported oil.

LGD18 SC-SFIO-BSL SC issues notice to PNB, others on pleas of SFIO in Bhushan Steel funds siphoning case New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notices to Punjab National Bank and two others on two separate petitions of the Serious Fraud Investigation Office in relation to a case of alleged siphoning off funds of Bhushan Steel Ltd.

LEGAL LGD12 SC-2NDLD CHANDRACHUD SC dismisses plea against Justice Chandrachud, terms it 'misconceived' New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking to restrain its senior-most judge, Justice D Y Chandrachud, from taking oath as the Chief Justice of India on November 9 by terming it ''completely misconceived''.

LGD14 UP-COURT-GYANVAPI Gyanvapi mosque committee files objection to demand for survey of tahkhanas Varanasi (UP): The Gyanvapi mosque management committee on Wednesday filed its objection to the Hindu side's demand for the survey of two underground places (tahkhana) on the mosque premises.

LGD20 SC-SEXUAL ASSAULT Non-reporting of sexual assault against minor despite knowledge a serious crime: SC New Delhi: The non-reporting of sexual assault against a minor despite knowledge is a ''serious crime'' and an attempt to shield the offenders, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday.

FOREIGN FGN81 ISRAEL-LDALL ELECTION Netanyahu poised for resounding victory in Israeli general election Jerusalem: Israel's former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was poised for a resounding victory on Wednesday as his coalition of right-wing religious parties was set to win a comfortable majority in the fifth election in four years, an outcome that is likely to end the political impasse that had paralysed the country. By Harinder Mishra FGN80 INDIA-UK-LD MEETING India, UK discuss migration, security issues as Indian envoy calls on Home Secretary Braverman London: Cooperation on migration and security issues was on the agenda at a meeting between UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami here, nearly a month after her controversial remarks about Indian visa overstayers. By Aditi Khanna PTI CJ CJ

