Left Menu

Spanish opposition urges footage of deadly Morocco border crossing be revealed

Spain's Interior Ministry should hand over to parliament all footage of a mass border crossing to clarify the circumstances around the deaths of at least 23 migrants, the main opposition said on Wednesday, a day after a BBC documentary said the ministry was withholding CCTV evidence.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 02-11-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 21:22 IST
Spanish opposition urges footage of deadly Morocco border crossing be revealed
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's Interior Ministry should hand over to parliament all footage of a mass border crossing to clarify the circumstances around the deaths of at least 23 migrants, the main opposition said on Wednesday, a day after a BBC documentary said the ministry was withholding CCTV evidence. On June 24, about 2,000 migrants took part in the attempt to storm the border post between Morocco and Spain's North African enclave of Melilla, with scores managing to reach Spanish territory. A video from the Moroccan Association for Human Rights of the attempted crossing's aftermath showed dozens of bodies piled together. Both Morocco and Spain denied using excessive force.

On Tuesday, British broadcaster BBC released a documentary that claimed lifeless bodies were dragged by Moroccan police from an area that was Spanish-controlled and that Spain's Interior Ministry was withholding crucial CCTV evidence from formal investigations. The ministry said the report "made very serious accusations without any evidence to back them up" and reiterated its support for the Guardia Civil's actions, saying police officers acted proportionately.

"Absolutely no one, neither the Guardia Civil, nor the (Moroccan) Gendarmerie, nor the Attorney General's Office, nor the Ombudsman nor the Moroccan authorities maintain that the deaths took place on national territory," it said. The Melilla disaster has returned to the political spotlight following a damning report from Spain's ombudsman and a statement by United Nations human rights experts condemning what they described as "excessive and lethal use of force" by Moroccan and Spanish law enforcement.

On Wednesday, the opposition Popular Party requested that Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska testify before parliament for a second time and that the footage be made available to lawmakers. "Spaniards should not have to see what the ministry itself has through a foreign media outlet," spokeswoman Cuca Gamarra told reporters, adding that the ministry should hand over the footage so that parliament could examine the facts and clarify responsibilities.

Gamarra did not rule out requesting a parliamentary inquiry. The Interior Ministry told Reuters all footage had been submitted to the offices of the public prosecutor and the ombudsman, "their intended recipients".

Other groups which usually support the minority government to pass legislation, such as the Basque left-wing party EH-Bildu, called for a parliamentary inquiry. Bildu spokesperson Jon Inarritu said lawmakers deserved to see the footage so "it doesn't have to be the BBC that's the one to tell us what happened".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022