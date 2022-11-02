China, Pakistan express opposition to 'politicisation' of counter-terrorism issue

China and Pakistan on Wednesday expressed their opposition to the ''politicisation'' of the issue of counter-terrorism, days after India indirectly hit out at them for blocking its efforts to blacklist Pakistan-based key conspirators of the terror attacks on its soil who continue to remain ''protected and unpunished'' there.

A joint statement issued after wide-ranging talks between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here, mentioned the Kashmir issue, saying the two sides ''emphasised the importance of resolving all outstanding disputes through sincere dialogue.'' ''The two sides condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and expressed opposition to the politicisation of the issue of counter-terrorism,'' the joint statement said.

China reiterated that it recognised Pakistan's contributions and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. “The two sides agreed to further enhance counter-terrorism cooperation to promote international peace and security,'' it said.

Last week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that when it comes to sanctioning terrorists, the United Nations Security Council has been ''regrettably'' unable to act in some cases because of ''political considerations'', in an apparent swipe at China which has blocked the UNSC sanction of Pakistan-based terrorists on several occasions.

In October, China put a hold on a proposal by India and the US at the United Nations to blacklist Pakistan-based militant Hafiz Talah Saeed, the son of Lashkar-e-Taiba chief and 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, who is already on UN's most wanted list.

It was the second time in less than two days that Beijing put a hold on the bid submitted by India and the US to designate a Pakistan-based terrorist as a global terrorist.

China placed a hold on the proposal by India and the US to designate Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Shahid Mahmood, 42, as a global terrorist under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council.

This was the fifth occasion in four months that China put a hold on listing proposals to designate Pakistan-based terrorists under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee regime.

While there was no reference to the Kashmir issue in the lengthy statement issued by China on Xi's meeting with Sharif earlier, it figured in the joint statement.

''The two sides reiterated that a peaceful and prosperous South Asia is in the common interest of all parties. They emphasized the importance of resolving all outstanding disputes through sincere dialogue,'' the joint statement said.

''The Pakistani side briefed the Chinese side on the situation in Jammu & Kashmir. The Chinese side reiterated that the Kashmir issue was a dispute left from history that should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements,'' it added.

India has previously rejected third party intervention on the Kashmir issue, saying that matters related to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir are entirely its internal affairs.

''Other countries including China have no locus standi to comment. They should note that India refrains from the public judgment of their internal issues,'' the Ministry of External Affairs had said in March this year.

