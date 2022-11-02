10 additional judges administered oath in Punjab
Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha on Wednesday administered the oath of office and secrecy to 10 newly appointed additional judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court here.
Several other judges and advocates of the high court were also present on the occasion, an official spokesperson said.
With the elevation, the total number of judges in the high court has now increased from 56 to 66, he said.
The judges who were sworn in were additional judges Kuldeep Tiwari, Gurbir Singh, Deepak Gupta, Amarjot Bhatti, Ritu Tagore, Manisha Batra, Harpreet Kaur Jeewan, Sukhvinder Kaur, Sanjiv Berry and Vikram Aggarwal, the spokesman said.
