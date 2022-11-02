Uttarakhand youth dies by suicide after failing to clear Agniveer recruitment test

A 20-year-old Agniveer aspirant allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar district as he failed to clear the military recruitment examination, police said on Wednesday.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and state cabinet minister Chandan Ramdas expressed condolences over the phone to the family members of the youth, identified as Kamlesh Goswami, and assured them of all possible help from the state government.

Goswami, a resident of Malladesh village in Kapkot area, was taken to hospital after his condition deteriorated, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the family members said he had been preparing for Agniveer recruitment for a long time and was disappointed at not being successful in it. Before taking the extreme step, he also recorded a video in which he is weeping while speaking about his unsuccessful attempt in the exam.

Police said the incident is being investigated.

An official spokesperson said the chief minister spoke to the family members of the youth and expressed grief over the incident. During the conversation, he assured the parents of Goswami that the state government would extend all possible help to the bereaved family.

