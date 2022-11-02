Left Menu

U.N. chief Guterres welcomes Ethiopia truce as 'welcome first step'

Updated: 02-11-2022 22:58 IST
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the truce agreed in Ethiopia on Wednesday as a "welcome first step" that he hoped would bring solace to civilians after two years of war, according to a U.N. spokesman.

"It is very much a welcome first step, which we hope can start to bring some solace to the millions of Ethiopian civilians that have really suffered during this conflict," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

