UP govt opposes Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University VC's plea in HC challenging FIR against him

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday opposed the plea filed by the vice-chancellor of Kanpur's Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University in the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court challenging the FIR lodged against him on charges of corruption and extortion.

After hearing the arguments of the parties at length, a bench of Justices Rajesh Singh Chauhan and V K Singh reserved its order till Thursday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Vinay Pathak pleaded that he cannot be arrested without prosecution sanction in a corruption case.

It was submitted on behalf of the state government and the complainant that since the FIR prima facie disclosed commission of serious offences, it cannot be quashed and Pathak cannot be granted relief from arrest.

Pathak had on Tuesday moved the high court challenging the FIR lodged against him.

On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) registered the FIR against Pathak and Ajay Mishra, the owner of XLICT company, on charges of corruption and extortion and began its probe.

The FIR was registered at Indira Nagar police station based on an October 29 complaint by one David Mario Denis under IPC sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 386 (extortion), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Denis alleged that he had paid about Rs 1.31 crore to Pathak via Mishra for clearance of payment for Digitex Technologic India Pvt Ltd, which was engaged in pre- and post-examination work at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Agra where Pathak was officiating vice-chancellor from January to September this year.

Mishra, whose firm is also involved in the same work, was arrested on Sunday.

Denis also alleged that the vice-chancellor demanded a 15 per cent commission, threatened him and stopped his firm from getting contracts in any universities using his contacts.

