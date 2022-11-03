Two dead, as many injured in fire at Vrindavan hotel

Left Menu

A fire broke out at a hotel in Vrindavan on Thursday in which two of its employees were killed and as many injured, police said here.The fire started in the early hours of the day while the employees were asleep, SHO, Vrindavan, Suraj Sharma said.Although most of them managed to escape the fire, two got trapped, he said.Among the two injured, the condition of one was stated to be serious and he was rushed to Agra for better treatment, the SHO said.Three fire tenders doused the flames at the three-storey hotel.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 03-11-2022 10:51 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 10:43 IST
A fire broke out at a hotel in Vrindavan on Thursday in which two of its employees were killed and as many injured, police said here.

The fire started in the early hours of the day while the employees were asleep, SHO, Vrindavan, Suraj Sharma said.

Although most of them managed to escape the fire, two got trapped, he said.

Among the two injured, the condition of one was stated to be serious and he was rushed to Agra for better treatment, the SHO said.

Three fire tenders doused the flames at the three-storey hotel. All of its 25 rooms were occupied at the time.

Additional Superintendent of Police, City, Martand Prakash Singh said Hotel Vrindavan Garden has two parts. Tourists stay in one part of the hotel, while the other part houses its restaurant, pantry and store room, he said.

The fire broke out in the store room, where the hotel kept curtains, bed sheets, pillow covers, laundry items and files among others, the official said.

He said the exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, but it appeared to have been caused by an electrical electrical short circuit or a lit cigarette.

The employees who died have been identified as Bhuri and Mahesh.

