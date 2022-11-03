Oman central bank increases repo rate by 75 bps to 4.5% - state news agency
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 03-11-2022 12:07 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 12:05 IST
Oman's central bank increased its repo rate by 75 basis points to 4.5%, the country's state news agency said on Thursday.
The U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday.
