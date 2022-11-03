Left Menu

Protest march against bulk drug park project in Raigad: Cops register case

A police case has been registered in connection with a protest march held in Raigad district against the land acquisition process for the proposed bulk drug park project, an official said on Thursday.

PTI | Alibag | Updated: 03-11-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 17:24 IST
Protest march against bulk drug park project in Raigad: Cops register case
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

A police case has been registered in connection with a protest march held in Raigad district against the land acquisition process for the proposed 'bulk drug park' project, an official said on Thursday. The protest march, attended by several hundred farmers, was held without permission from relevant authorities and also violated an order of the collector banning the assembly of more than five persons at a time, the official said. ''It caused traffic disruption in Alibag town. A case has been registered against the mob for unlawful assembly, and other offences. The BDP is set to come up in Roha and Murud talukas,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
3
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022