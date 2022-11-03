Protest march against bulk drug park project in Raigad: Cops register case

A police case has been registered in connection with a protest march held in Raigad district against the land acquisition process for the proposed 'bulk drug park' project, an official said on Thursday. The protest march, attended by several hundred farmers, was held without permission from relevant authorities and also violated an order of the collector banning the assembly of more than five persons at a time, the official said. ''It caused traffic disruption in Alibag town. A case has been registered against the mob for unlawful assembly, and other offences. The BDP is set to come up in Roha and Murud talukas,'' he said.

