CPI(M) leader Arif injured in road accident in Kerala

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-11-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 17:44 IST
CPI(M) leader Arif injured in road accident in Kerala
He was driving the car himself and nobody was with him in the vehicle when the mishap happened, they said.

Arif was soon shifted to a nearby hospital and his health condition is stable as of now, police added.

Arif is the lone CPI(M) MP from the state in Lok Sabha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

