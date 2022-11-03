Russia says Ukraine released 107 captured soldiers
Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 19:08 IST
Russia's defence ministry said on Thursday that Ukraine had released 107 Russian service personnel in the latest exchange of prisoners of war between Kyiv and Moscow.
In a statement, the ministry said the soldiers would be taken to Moscow for medical treatment.
Earlier, the Russian-installed head of the Russian-held part of Ukraine's Donetsk region said Russia would also free 107 captured Ukrainian service personnel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
