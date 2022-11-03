Russia says Ukraine released 107 captured soldiers

Russia's defence ministry said on Thursday that Ukraine had released 107 Russian service personnel in the latest exchange of prisoners of war between Kyiv and Moscow.

In a statement, the ministry said the soldiers would be taken to Moscow for medical treatment.

Earlier, the Russian-installed head of the Russian-held part of Ukraine's Donetsk region said Russia would also free 107 captured Ukrainian service personnel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)