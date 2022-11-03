Days after blast at RCF plant in Raigad district, cops file case against 4 people

A fortnight after a blast killed five workers at Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (RCF) plant here in Raigad district, police on Thursday said they have filed a case against four persons, two of them officials of the central public sector undertaking.

The incident took place on October 19 when an air-conditioner compressor exploded at the RCF plant at Alibag in Maharashtra's Raigad district.

After investigation, the police registered an offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 304A (causing death by negligence) against a contractor, his supervisor and two RCF officials, said a police release.

The workers who died on the site were not experts and lacked qualification to do the job assigned to them, said the release.

No safety gears were provided to them and there was negligence on part of the contractor, said the police.

The RCF officers responsible for installation of the AC did not take adequate safety measures, they said.

The case related to the explosion has been registered at the Alibag police station and Inspector Shailesh Sanas was investigating it, said the release. PTI COR ZA RSY RSY

