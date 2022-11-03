Two held for duping loan seekers by posing as bank officials: Noida Police

The Noida Police on Thursday said they have arrested two imposters who posed as bank officials and duped money from people who were in need of loan.

The duo also used a 'magic pen' – having ink that vanishes after sometime – to get victims sign their cancelled cheques which they later used to fraudulently withdraw money from bank accounts, the police said.

In a recent episode, the accused Amit Tyagi, a resident of Ghaziabad, and Adil, a native of Meerut, had conned a Noida-based doctor of Rs 2 lakh in a similar manner. The doctor had approached the local Sector 20 police station where an FIR was lodged on October 5 and probe taken up, a police spokesperson said.

“The accused would pose as bank officials and approach people who would be in need of bank loans. They would assure their victims of getting them loan from bank and ask for basic documents like Aadhar, pan card and other identity cards,” the police official said.

“They would then seek three cancelled bank cheques from the victim citing rules and use the magic pen for filling details in them. Later, they would use those cheques to withdraw money from the victim's bank account by filling amounts and forging signatures themselves,” the official added.

The police spokesperson said the two suspects were arrested from Debon market in Sector 28 on Wednesday evening and upon interrogation, they revealed that they got phone numbers of victims from JustDial.

“Once they found gullible targets, the accused poses as bank executives, with fake ID cards,” the official said.

The police said they have recovered five fake bank ID cards of different banks and 19 Aadhaar cards which were used to get SIM cards to make calls to the victims.

''It has been found that the suspects have committed similar crimes in Delhi, Ghaziabad areas and have 10 cases registered against them at several police stations in NCR,'' said the official.

The accused have been booked for cheating, forgery and impersonation under the Indian Penal Code and sent to jail by a local court, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)