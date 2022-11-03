Four killed in car-truck collision in Odisha's Keonjhar

Four people travelling in a car were killed and the driver was critically injured in a head-on collision with a truck in Odisha's Keonjhar district on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place on National Highway 16 near Badaposi Square when the deceased, all hailing from Pipilia village, were travelling to Keonjhar town to visit a fair at a temple, a police officer said.

The head-on collision took place when the vehicles travelling in both directions were diverted through a single lane as work was going on in the other.

Three persons died on the spot, while another succumbed to the injuries at the district headquarters hospital.

The deceased have been identified as former Ghatagaon block chairperson Prakash Chandra Naik, his brother Chitta Ranjan Naik, and two brothers of another family -- Hrusikesh Singh and Narottam Singh.

