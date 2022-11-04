Left Menu

Trump Organization to have independent monitor, judge rules

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2022 01:47 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 01:47 IST
Trump Organization to have independent monitor, judge rules

A New York state judge on Thursday ordered that an independent monitor be appointed to oversee the Trump Organization before a civil fraud case by the state's attorney general against Donald Trump's company goes to trial.

The judge, Justice Arthur Engoron, is presiding over state Attorney General Letitia James' $250 million lawsuit accusing the former U.S. president, his company and three of his adult children of overvaluing assets and Trump's net worth through a decade of lies to banks and insurers.

Last month, James asked the Manhattan-based judge to appoint a watchdog to halt "staggering" fraud at the company and keep the Trumps from transferring assets out of her reach.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Serena among big-name investors behind Woods and McIlroy's TMRW Sports; Tennis-Nadal not optimistic about ATP Finals chances after Paris exit and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Serena among big-name investors behind Woods and M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022