Haiti police confront gangs near blocked fuel terminal, sources say

Haiti's police on Thursday launched an operation to confront gangs that are blocking the Varreux fuel terminal, according to three sources with knowledge of the situation, in an effort to restore fuel distribution halted by the gangs in September. The police operation began at mid-morning and has resulted in heavy shooting near the terminal's main entrance, where the G9 coalition of gangs have dug trenches to prevent trucks from loading fuel, according to the sources. Haiti's National Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2022 02:56 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 02:56 IST
The police operation began at mid-morning and has resulted in heavy shooting near the terminal's main entrance, where the G9 coalition of gangs have dug trenches to prevent trucks from loading fuel, according to the sources. "There is a big police operation in the area," said one of the sources, who like the other two asked not to be identified. "Lots of shooting."

It was not immediately evident if the effort was successful. Haiti's National Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The fuel blockade has created a humanitarian crisis so severe that the United Nations has discussed sending a strike force to open the terminal and resume fuel distribution.

Shortages of gasoline and diesel have crippled economic activity and forced businesses, hospitals and many schools to scale back operations or shut their doors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

