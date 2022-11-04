Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

Haitian police have taken control of a fuel terminal that had been blockaded by armed gangs since September, the government said on Thursday, adding fuel will be available on Monday after weeks of shortages that have triggered a humanitarian crisis.

A group of gangs, collectively known as G9, blocked the entrance to the Varreux terminal in September, leaving the country without gasoline and diesel and leading the United Nations to discuss sending in a task force to reopen the facility. "The government congratulates the Haitian National Police for the professionalism it showed today, in retaking control of the Varreux terminal that was under the control of armed men," the office of Prime Minister Ariel Henry said in a statement.

The statement did not mention any casualties. Sources earlier had told Reuters that police launched a major operation to confront the gangs that resulted in heavy shooting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)