Left Menu

Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

"The government congratulates the Haitian National Police for the professionalism it showed today, in retaking control of the Varreux terminal that was under the control of armed men," the office of Prime Minister Ariel Henry said in a statement. The statement did not mention any casualties.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2022 09:44 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 09:37 IST
Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Haiti

Haitian police have taken control of a fuel terminal that had been blockaded by armed gangs since September, the government said on Thursday, adding fuel will be available on Monday after weeks of shortages that have triggered a humanitarian crisis.

A group of gangs, collectively known as G9, blocked the entrance to the Varreux terminal in September, leaving the country without gasoline and diesel and leading the United Nations to discuss sending in a task force to reopen the facility. "The government congratulates the Haitian National Police for the professionalism it showed today, in retaking control of the Varreux terminal that was under the control of armed men," the office of Prime Minister Ariel Henry said in a statement.

The statement did not mention any casualties. Sources earlier had told Reuters that police launched a major operation to confront the gangs that resulted in heavy shooting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Serena among big-name investors behind Woods and McIlroy's TMRW Sports; Tennis-Nadal not optimistic about ATP Finals chances after Paris exit and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Serena among big-name investors behind Woods and M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022