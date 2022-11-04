U.S audit inspections in China finish early - Bloomberg News
Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 04-11-2022 10:56 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 10:40 IST
Initial U.S. inspections of Chinese company audits have been completed ahead of schedule, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
Inspectors from the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board were set to leave as soon as this weekend, ahead of a mid-November schedule, Bloomberg reported.
Chinese markets rallied strongly after the report. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was last up 6.9%.
