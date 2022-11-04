Left Menu

U.S audit inspections in China finish early - Bloomberg News

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 04-11-2022 10:56 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 10:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Initial U.S. inspections of Chinese company audits have been completed ahead of schedule, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

Inspectors from the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board were set to leave as soon as this weekend, ahead of a mid-November schedule, Bloomberg reported.

Chinese markets rallied strongly after the report. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was last up 6.9%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

