Left Menu

MP: Two cops killed, three injured in road accident at Damoh

PTI | Damoh | Updated: 04-11-2022 12:56 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 12:55 IST
MP: Two cops killed, three injured in road accident at Damoh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two policemen were killed and three others injured when their jeep fell into a nullah after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Hata-Damoh road late on Thursday night, an official said.

The victims were on their way to Hata town, when an unidentified vehicle hit the jeep, which fell into a nullah on the roadside, he said.

All five occupants of the jeep, including three policemen, suffered injuries and were rushed to the civil hospital in Hata for preliminary treatment. They were later shifted to Damoh district hospital, Hata police station in-charge H R Pandey said.

Constables Rajiv Shukla (35) and Naresh Ahirwal (34) were referred to Jabalpur when their condition turned critical and they succumbed to their injuries during treatment, the official said.

Further investigations are underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022