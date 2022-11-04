China's COVID policies are consistent and clear - China foreign ministry
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-11-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 13:15 IST
- Country:
- China
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday that he was not aware of the media report that said China was preparing a plan to end COVID-19 flight suspensions.
China's COVID policies are consistent and clear, Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing in Beijing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
