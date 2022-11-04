HC directs police not to take coercive action against Jhalda Cong councillor in arson case

The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed that no coercive action can be taken by the police against Congress councillor Pintu Vaishnav of Jhalda Municipality in connection with a case of arson that allegedly took place in April.

The high court had ordered a CBI probe into the murder of Congress councillor Tapan Kandu of Jhalda municipality in West Bengal's Purulia district in March on a prayer by his widow Purnima, who was later elected from his seat in a by-election.

Vaishnav moved the high court over summons by Jhalda police in connection with a case of arson that allegedly took place in April.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed the police not to take any coercive action against him till the next date of hearing in the case.

The matter will come for hearing again on December 6, when the police have been directed to submit a report on the progress of investigation in the matter and also to produce the case diary.

Vaishnav has already been summoned by the CBI as a witness in connection with the Kandu death case.

His lawyers claimed that the police summons took place after a no-trust was moved against the ruling Trinamool Congress in the municipality by the Congress councillors, voting for which is scheduled next week.

Jhalda has 12 seats, with the TMC and Congress having five seats each and two Independents.