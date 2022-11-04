STF arrests man carrying arms, ammunition & fake currency notes

The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police arrested one person from Amherst Street area here on Friday following the seizure of arms and ammunition and fake Indian currency notes (FICN) from his possession, an officer said. Acting on a tip-off, STF officers intercepted the accused near the Amherst Street area and seized from his possession four firearms including three semi-automatic pistols and one country made pistol, he said.

They also seized 100 rounds of live 7mm ammunition and FICN with a face value of Rs 16,000, he added.

''We had a tip-off about this person trying to smuggle arms and ammunition along with some FICN. We had laid a trap since last night and at around 10.55 am today caught him while he was trying to hire a taxi. We are talking to him to find out the details of where he was taking these materials and who all are involved with him,'' the police officer said.

