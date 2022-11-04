Erdogan says agreed with Putin grains should go to poor African countries for free
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 04-11-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 14:29 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that he had agreed with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that grains sent under the Black Sea export deal should go to poor African countries for free.
Erdogan made the comment in a speech in Istanbul after Moscow resumed on Wednesday its participation in the U.N.-brokered grain deal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Black Sea
- Turkish
- Moscow
- African
- Vladimir Putin
- Istanbul
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Central African Republic's top court head refuses to retire
Moscow says U.S. sanctions charges against 5 Russians are 'cynical' bid to intimidate
Turkish singer appears in court over religious schools joke
Erdogan denies allegations of Turkish army using chemical weapons -NTV
U.S., Russian defence chiefs speak, call was needed to clear up misunderstandings -Moscow