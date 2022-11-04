Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Senior official, forester held for bribery in Gariaband, Bilaspur

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 04-11-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 16:47 IST
Chhattisgarh: Senior official, forester held for bribery in Gariaband, Bilaspur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two government officials were arrested on Friday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes in two districts of Chhattisgarh, a senior official said.

A deputy collector-rank official posted in Gariaband district was held for seeking Rs 20,000 for releasing Rs 6 lakh sanctioned by the state government for tubewell digging work in village panchayats, said Arif Sheikh, Director of state's ACB and Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

In the second case, a staffer of the forest department's flying squad in Bilaspur district was held on the basis of an audio clip in which he is heard asking for the second instalment of a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a furniture shop owner for renewal of the shop's licence, Sheikh said.

''The furniture businessman had given him Rs 33,800 and then recorded his conversation when the accused sought the remaining amount and submitted it to the ACB. Both were held in traps and have been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022