UP: Man gets life term for raping minor Dalit girl
A special POCSO court here on Friday sentenced an 80-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a minor Dalit girl last year, an official said.
Additional Sessions Judge Madhu Dogra convicted Chunni Lal Yadav and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000, to be given to the 8-year-old girl as compensation.
Special public prosecutor (POCSO Act) Kauleshwar Nath Pandey said on February 25, 2021, the girl had gone to a field to get grass at around 3.00 pm when Yadav, the farm owner, raped her. On the basis of the complaint lodged by the girl's father, a case was registered against Yadav under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code, SC-ST Act and POCSO Act, Pandey said.
