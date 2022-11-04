Left Menu

UP: Man gets life term for raping minor Dalit girl

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 04-11-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 17:08 IST
UP: Man gets life term for raping minor Dalit girl
  • Country:
  • India

A special POCSO court here on Friday sentenced an 80-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a minor Dalit girl last year, an official said.

Additional Sessions Judge Madhu Dogra convicted Chunni Lal Yadav and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000, to be given to the 8-year-old girl as compensation.

Special public prosecutor (POCSO Act) Kauleshwar Nath Pandey said on February 25, 2021, the girl had gone to a field to get grass at around 3.00 pm when Yadav, the farm owner, raped her. On the basis of the complaint lodged by the girl's father, a case was registered against Yadav under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code, SC-ST Act and POCSO Act, Pandey said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022