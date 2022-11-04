Left Menu

Scoreboard: T20WC; AUS vs AFG

PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 04-11-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 17:30 IST
Scoreboard: T20WC; AUS vs AFG
  • Country:
  • Australia

Afghanistan Innings: Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Warner b Kane Richardson 30 Usman Ghani c Cummins b Hazlewood 2 Ibrahim Zadran c Mitchell Marsh b Zampa 26 Gulbadin Naib run out (Maxwell) 39 Mohammad Nabi c Warner b Hazlewood 1 Najibullah Zadran c Maxwell b Zampa 0 Darwish Rasooli run out (Wade/Stoinis) 15 Rashid Khan not out 48 Naveen-ul-Haq not out 0 Extras: (W-3) 3 Total: (For 7 wkts, 20 Overs) 164 Fall of Wickets: 15-1, 40-2, 99-3, 99-4, 99-5, 103-6, 148-7 Bowler: Josh Hazlewood 4-0-33-2, Pat Cummins 4-0-22-0, Marcus Stoinis 2-0-26-0, Kane Richardson 4-0-48-1, Adam Zampa 4-0-22-2, Cameron Green 2-0-13-0. ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022