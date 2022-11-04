Scoreboard: T20WC; AUS vs AFG

Afghanistan Innings: Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Warner b Kane Richardson 30 Usman Ghani c Cummins b Hazlewood 2 Ibrahim Zadran c Mitchell Marsh b Zampa 26 Gulbadin Naib run out (Maxwell) 39 Mohammad Nabi c Warner b Hazlewood 1 Najibullah Zadran c Maxwell b Zampa 0 Darwish Rasooli run out (Wade/Stoinis) 15 Rashid Khan not out 48 Naveen-ul-Haq not out 0 Extras: (W-3) 3 Total: (For 7 wkts, 20 Overs) 164 Fall of Wickets: 15-1, 40-2, 99-3, 99-4, 99-5, 103-6, 148-7 Bowler: Josh Hazlewood 4-0-33-2, Pat Cummins 4-0-22-0, Marcus Stoinis 2-0-26-0, Kane Richardson 4-0-48-1, Adam Zampa 4-0-22-2, Cameron Green 2-0-13-0. ATK ATK

