HC directs Prayagraj administration to take steps to control dengue

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 04-11-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 18:17 IST
The Allahabad High Court on Friday directed the Prayagraj administration to take effective steps to control the spread of dengue in the city.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice J J Munir observed that the mortality rate in dengue cases is high in the city of Prayagraj and directed that effective steps be taken by large scale fogging.

The court said use of anti-larvae spray be also expedited.

It further directed for the constitution of ward-wise committees to cooperate and supervise the work, and fixed November 9 as the date for further hearing.

Earlier, the court had taken suo motu action on the spread of dengue in the city of Prayagraj, and directed the district authorities to apprise it about the steps taken.

In pursuance of the order, the district magistrate, chief medical officer and the municipal commissioner of Prayagraj appeared before the bench.

