G7 tells China to abstain from threats or use of force

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 19:03 IST
The Group of Seven wealthiest democracies called on Friday for the peaceful resolution of disputes across the Taiwan Straits and reminded China to abstain from threats or use of force at the end of a two-day meeting in Germany.

Top diplomats from the G7 nations said in a statement they would also continue to raise their concerns with China on its reported human rights violations, including in Xinjiang and Tibet, and remained concerned about the "the continued erosion of Hong Kong’s rights, freedoms and autonomy".

