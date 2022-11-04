G7 tells China to abstain from threats or use of force
Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 19:03 IST
The Group of Seven wealthiest democracies called on Friday for the peaceful resolution of disputes across the Taiwan Straits and reminded China to abstain from threats or use of force at the end of a two-day meeting in Germany.
Top diplomats from the G7 nations said in a statement they would also continue to raise their concerns with China on its reported human rights violations, including in Xinjiang and Tibet, and remained concerned about the "the continued erosion of Hong Kong’s rights, freedoms and autonomy".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tibet
- Group of Seven
- Germany
- China
- Hong Kongâ€™s
- Xinjiang
- Taiwan Straits
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China foils bid to designate Talha Saeed, son of LeT chief Hafiz Saeed as UN-listed terrorist
China puts hold on proposal by India, US at UN to blacklist Pakistan-based LeT terrorist Hafiz Talah Saeed
China's economy badly hit by Covid lockdowns, negatively affecting businesses, consumers
Xi Jinping leading China to aggressive totalitarian rule
US, Japan raise concerns over China buying land near military bases