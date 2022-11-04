Hangzhou International Marathon opens for registration on Nov 4 - notice
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-11-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 19:19 IST
- Country:
- China
Hangzhou International Marathon has reopened its registration channel for participants at 8:30 p.m. Beijing today, according to a notice released by organisers on Friday.
Hangzhou had cancelled its 2021 marathon in March due to sporadic COVID cases.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement