Maha: Former Nanded civic official, wife booked in DA case

A disproportionate assets (DA) case was registered against a former additional commissioner of Nanded municipal corporation in Maharashtra by the Anti Corruption Bureau, an official said on Friday.

The retired civic official was found to have Rs 28.72 lakh excess of known sources of income, after which a complaint was filed by ACB deputy superintendent of police Rajendra Patil, the official added.

The 62-year-old man, his wife and one more person have been booked under Prevention of Corruption and Indian Penal Code provisions, the official said.

A case has been registered at Vazirabad police station in Nanded, some 280 kilometres from here, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)