Left Menu

Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik says anonymous callers threatened to kill him

Using filthy language and invective, they said they will kill me, Muthalik said.He said this was not the first time that he received a call as he had been receiving such threats for several years in the past.Stop your drama because I am not the one to be scared of your threats.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-11-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 19:53 IST
Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik says anonymous callers threatened to kill him
  • Country:
  • India

Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik on Friday said he received threat calls in which the callers who spoke in Urdu mixed with Kannada threatened to stab him to death.

The chief of the fringe Hindutva outfit said he has lodged a complaint at the Hukkeri police station in Belagavi district in northern Karnataka bordering Maharashtra.

''Yesterday night when I was in Hukkeri in Belagavi district, I received five threat calls where the callers were speaking in Urdu-mixed Kannada in Mangaluru accent. Using filthy language and invective, they said they will kill me,'' Muthalik said.

He said this was not the first time that he received a call as he had been receiving such threats for several years in the past.

''Stop your drama because I am not the one to be scared of your threats. I have been receiving this (threats) for the past 15 years and yet I built the organisation. I am not a law breaker like you (callers). So, stop your threat calls and live lawfully,'' the outfit leader said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

 Hungary
4
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022