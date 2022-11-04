Left Menu

Maha, Karnataka guvs preside over coordination meet of border districts

PTI | Pune | Updated: 04-11-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 19:54 IST
A coordination meeting between the border districts of Maharashtra and Karnataka was presided over by Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and his Karnataka counterpart Thaawarchand Gehlot in Kolhapur, an official said on Friday.

Various common issues between the border districts and areas of further enhancing cooperation were discussed during the interstate meet, the Maharashtra governor tweeted.

Officials including the district collectors and police superintendents from the border districts of the two states were present for the meet.

As per the Kolhapur district administration, issues such as flood management of Krishna river, water level of Almaty dam, prevention of illegal liquor traffic from Goa, easy trade and lumpy skin disease management were discussed in the meeting.

A consensus was reached to make the direction boards in Marathi and Kannada for citizens who speak the two languages on a large scale in the border areas of the states, the district administration said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

