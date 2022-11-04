Left Menu

Noida Police constable found dead at official residence

PTI | Noida | Updated: 04-11-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 20:13 IST
A 32-year-old police constable was found dead inside his official accommodation in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Ram Badan Singh said the constable was found hanging inside his house at the police lines in Surajpur in the morning and it appeared that he took the extreme step due to domestic conflicts.

''Arun Kumar lived in the government-allotted quarter along with his wife, who is also a police constable. Both were of the 2011 batch,'' Singh said.

The deceased personnel was a native of Saharanpur district and posted as the constable in-charge of the police store in Noida, according to officials.

Police Commissioner Alok Singh, Additional CP Bharti Singh, among other senior officers, on Friday afternoon visited the family to offer condolence at the constable's passing away.

The body was sent for post-mortem and the cause of death has been identified as hanging, officials said, adding that no complaint has been registered in the matter. Mental health experts believe that suicides are preventable if first observers, like parents or spouse or friends, recognise the behavioural changes in a person and talk to them in order to not let them doubt their self-esteem.

